Britney Spears son spotted after reported health concerns

Britney Spears’s youngest son, Jayden Federline, was seen out in Los Angeles shortly after reports claimed he played a role in encouraging his mother to seek treatment after her recent health issues.

The 19 year old was photographed picking up groceries and a smoothie from a popular market in the city.

The music icon’s son appeared relaxed during the outing, wearing a casual white tank top, shorts and sneakers.

Jaydan’s appearance came just a day after Spears reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility for a 30 day program.

Reports revealed that both Jayden and his brother Sean Preston were involved in pushing her to get help, with insiders saying the boys spoke to her in a firm but caring way.

Sources, however, also claimed thay Spears made the decision herself after a recent DUI arrest and that she is now focused on recovery.

The Toxic singer’s ex husband Kevin Federline has also reacted to the news, saying through his lawyer that he is supportive of her getting help and hopes she follows through with treatment.

People close to the music sensation say that she has been attending support meetings and trying to stay on track while spending more time with her sons again after years of distance.

Recent outings and family moments have been seen as a positive step in rebuilding their relationship.

At this point, Britney is focusing on healing and taking things day by day as she works through treatment and personal recovery.