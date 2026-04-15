Alec Baldwin shares what ‘Rust' creators planned to do after on-set tragedy

Alec Baldwin has revealed that the producers of Rust threatened to sue him if he did not return to complete the film following the 2021 on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and that he was forced to get back on a horse in Montana despite significant health issues to honour the settlement terms.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 13 April, Baldwin, 68, described the full extent of what the tragedy cost him.

"It impacted me in every way, financially, career-wise, my wife, my kids, my health," he said.

The actor-producer said that returning to finish the film in Montana was a condition of the settlement reached with Hutchins' widower Matthew.

"I had to get up on a horse and go back there to Montana to finish the film, or they were going to sue the s--- out of me," he said.

Hutchins died at the age of 42 in October 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsals discharged on set in New Mexico, also wounding the film's writer-director Joel Souza.

Baldwin faced an involuntary manslaughter charge, but his July 2024 trial ended when it was dismissed with prejudice after his attorneys argued that prosecutors had withheld evidence.

Rust was eventually completed with Bianca Cline stepping in as cinematographer and was released in May 2025, dedicated to Hutchins.

The film stars Baldwin alongside Josh Hopkins, Patrick Scott McDermott, Frances Fisher and Travis Fimmel.

He has previously spoken about the lasting physical toll of the ordeal, saying last December that the years since the shooting had taken "10 years off my life."

His most pressing concern, he said at the time, remained the impact on his wife Hilaria and their eight children.