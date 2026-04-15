Eric Roberts reveals truth about relationship with sister Julia Roberts

Eric Roberts has finally set the record straight regarding his relationship with his sister, Julia Roberts, shutting down years of speculation that the famous siblings were embroiled in a bitter feud.

During an appearance on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast on 14 April, the 69-year-old actor insisted that the rumours of a rift are entirely false and that the pair have always maintained a bond of mutual respect.

While he admitted they have their fair share of "day-to-day disagreements" just like any other siblings, Eric confirmed that he and the Pretty Woman star are on perfectly good terms.

Addressing the long-standing gossip, Eric told host Seth Abramovitch, "It's not true, it never was true. We're fine."

He went on to describe Julia, 58, as a "cool chick" and a "wonderful human," particularly praising her skills as a mother to her three children.

Eric explained that the pair rarely speak about each other to the media because they dislike how the press often tries to frame their relationship as a "contest."

He noted that since they are never up for the same roles, there has never been any professional competition between them, despite how the public might perceive their careers.

The clarification comes several years after Eric made controversial remarks to Vanity Fair, claiming that Julia and his daughter, Emma Roberts, only found fame because of him.

He has since been on a mission to make amends, describing those past comments as "asinine," "unfortunate," and "untrue."

In his 2024 memoir, Runaway Train: Or, The Story of My Life So Far, he issued a public apology to Julia, whom he affectionately calls "Julie," acknowledging that she is a "very driven woman" who would have conquered Hollywood with or without his help.

He admitted that his earlier claims were a result of misplaced pride rather than reality.

Today, the actor seems content to simply be a supportive brother, telling the podcast, "I like my sister very much. I'm impressed with her wonderful career."

It appears that for the Roberts family, the focus has shifted away from Hollywood rivalry and back to the simple, day-to-day reality of being siblings.