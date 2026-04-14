Ruby Rose updates fans after police report against Katy Perry

Ruby Rose new updates fans after police report against Katy Perry

Ruby Rose shared a new update after going to the police over allegations involving Katy Perry, saying that she now finished all her reports and cannot speak about the case anymore.

The music icon explained that the police have asked her not to post or comment on anything related to the cases or the people involved.

Because of this, Ruby said it may look like she is ignoring messages but she is actually following instructions from authorities.

John Wick: Chapter 2 star also continued that she feels a bit of relief now that the reporting process is done as she added that she can finally try to focus on healing and moving forward in her life and thanked people for supporting her.

The star went on to claim that Katy Perry caused a lot of online attention in recent days, with serious allegations being shared on social media.

The Dark Horse singer has strongly denied everything and called the accusations false.

After the situation grew online, Ruby’s posts were later removed, likely because of the police request to keep details private while the process continues.

For now, both sides have said different things and the case is expected to continue through official channels while people online keep reacting to it.