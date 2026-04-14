Noah Wyle breaks silence on major cast shake up in ‘The Pitt'

Noah Wyle has opened up about Supriya Ganesh leaving The Pitt after season two, saying that her exit is part of the show’s realistic way of telling stories.

As fans reacted to the news that Supriya will not return for season three, Noah Wyle explained that changes like this are expected in the series.

He continued saying that the show is built to reflect real hospital life, where staff do not always stay the same.

The director added that emergency rooms have a constant flow of people coming in and out, which is why the series also includes cast changes instead of keeping everything fixed.

According to him, this is what makes the story feel more real and close to real medical environments.

Supriya, who played Dr. Samira Mohan, was one of the early favourites on the show.

The star’s character became well known all over the first two seasons and built a strong connection with viewers.

Wyle also spoke warmly about her work, saying that her contribution to the series was important and will be remembered.

He added that she will be missed by the cast and crew.

Supriya’s exit marks another change as The Pitt moves into its next season, with the story now preparing to introduce new characters.