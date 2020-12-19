Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘cringe worthy’ move in podcast: report

Experts have come after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for turning the age old tradition of ‘self-spoofing into a legitimate art form with their podcast debut.

This cringe worthy note was discussed at length in Celia Walden’s piece for The Daily Telegraph.

She not only touched on the growing cringe factor, but also admitted that, with time, the couple keep growing into “Spitting Image-style mannequins of themselves."

Ms. Walden claims, “Just when you thought the Sussexes had reached peak cringe, when the simple sight of their names and faces now prompts a mass involuntary toe-curl across the nation and beyond, they release a trailer for their new Spotify podcast series that turns the lesser-known talent of ‘self-spoofing’ into an art form.”

“That no public person, aside perhaps Kim Kardhashian, has shown a greater disconnect with the general public over the past year has, of course, passed over their titled heads.

“Gumption has a lot to be said for it, however – especially in the mega-buck world of personal branding – and since they’re lucky enough to be unencumbered by shame or self-awareness, these two should absolutely be allowed to move onwards and upwards and fill their vegan boots.”