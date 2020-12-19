Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'

Kurulus Osman is a popular Turkish series that focuses on the life of Osman Bey, the son of Ertugrul Ghazi and the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Ertugrul Bey was played by Engin Altan Duzyatan in the hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which came to an end after completing five seasons.

Fans of the series were left disappointed after reports surfaced that Engin will not be reprising his role as Ertugrul Bey in the sequel titled "Kurulus Osman".

Turkish TV actor Tamer Yigit assumed the role of Ertugrul Bey in Kurulus Osman's second season.

The story of the series takes place many years after the events of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Tamer Yigit was born on January 1, 1942 in Balikesir, Turkey as Tamer Özyigitoglu.

He is an actor and writer, known for Yasamak güzel sey (1977), Halime'nin kizlari (1975) and Sira sende yosmam (1975). He has been married to Bayrak, Rukiye since 1973. The couple has three children.

