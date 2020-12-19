Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crave’ the spotlight: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again been accused of wanting to hog the spotlight ever since news of their lucrative Spotify deal went public.

The claim was brought forward by talkRADIO host Ian Collins. He claimed, "They have got absolutely no intention of hiding away from the glare, they crave it. I don’t think Meghan can wake up in the morning unless she thinks there is some deal to be done.”

"And Harry seems to be just bungling along with whatever Meghan says. As it transpired there we were in a situation where this couple wanted a life away from the highest echelon of notoriety, the British Royal Family. They have decided to sign not only the deal with Netflix but with Spotify which will be their new home for a podcast.”