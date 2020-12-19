Can't connect right now! retry
BTS's RM sheds light on his struggles with fear, stress as a K-Pop star

BTS’s RM recently opened up about his struggles surrounding fame, the stress and his secrets to overcoming the sheer pressure of it all.

Within Break The Silence: The Movie, RM not only shed light on his journey within BTS, but also spilled the beans behind his secrets to staying grounded.

RM claimed, “Well, rather than film noir, I think I’m better suited to documentaries and travelogues. At first, I think I was trying to avoid the amount of attention and the public’s eyes on BTS. In my attempts to counter that, I found nature. I found it in greenery, mountains, rivers, and parks.”

“I think there are many different kinds of artists. But, there are minorities of artists that create things that are never-before-seen in this world, while there are those that don’t. I don’t think that I’m of the former. Some would say that’s not art or that it’s not fascinating.”

“And people often say that being in pain is inevitable for artists, but I don’t think it’s always the case. I believe there are a lot of things that I can do that are far better.”

“That’s what I believe, and I want to keep my thoughts that way. It’s how I’m able to continue without going insane. I think I was able to keep going without creating some kind of public incident all because I didn’t go insane. I don’t want to make myself into a weak person, nor let fear consume me and swallow me whole. So when I go to the museum, grow plants, and ride my bike, it’s all part of a fight to keep myself from going insane.”

