Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing

Queen Elizabeth, who traditionally celebrates Christmas at Sandringham House on the Sandringham Estate, will remain at Windsor Castle this year.



The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has meant that events like the Queen's Buckingham Palace garden parties and evening receptions have had to be cancelled this year.

At Christmas, the royals usually - like other people around the world - gather and enjoy the moment as per tradition bu this year it does not seem to be same.

On the other hand, The Queen’s Christmas speech has always been a hallmark of the festivities, aired on Christmas Day every year. This year the details of the speech are being kept under wraps.

The Queen is likely to make a particularly personal and poignant message this year, according to reports.

Following the plan, The monarch will also stay away from her private estate due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A Buckingham Palace spokesperson recently told a media outlet: 'Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.'

There are also reports that Sandringham's grounds opened to the public for a special ticketed event instead. The move will allow visitors to explore Sandringham's woodlands.



Sandringham estate is privately owned by the Queen and has traditionally been managed by her husband Prince Philip. Following his retirement from royal life in 2017, the Duke has spent most of his time at Sandringham.



Sandringham is usually open to the public and makes revenue to support its running from its shop and cafes but had to close its doors for much of the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle this Christmas. The details of the monarch's speech are also being kept under wraps in a bid to make a dramatic impact on the nation.

