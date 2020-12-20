Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Marriage on the cards for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

American actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly appear to be going quite strong in a very short span of time.

A little birdy has revealed that the power couple is already seeing marriage in their future after a few months of dating.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said: “MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling.”

"MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year.”

“Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind,” the insider revealed.

"They are going strong, but Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold,” the source continued.

“MGK doesn’t mind the back and forth and they’re definitely more ‘on’ than ‘off’ on most days. Megan’s relationship with MGK is healthier than her relationship with Brian was, especially during their last year together,” they said.

"MGK and Megan lean on each other emotionally and both understand one another because of their strong connection and because they are both parents.”

"They both get it and it’s easy for them to empathize with each other whether it’s related to parenthood, their careers, etc. MGK felt like he was going down a bad path before he met Megan and she has really helped him see things in a new light,” said the grapevine. 

