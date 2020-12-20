Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali steals her fans' hearts with every snap she shares. 

It was no different when the Mann Mayal star shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

She can be seen rocking a gorgeous cream sweater, with butterflies, along with what appears to be black leather pants with a matching cross body bag. 

The simple yet classy look was finished off with glitzy earrings, simple makeup and straightened hair.

Fans were mesmerised by her beauty as they sang compliments of the diva. 

"How can every colour look so perfect on you queenie?" one user wrote.

Another said: "Why you're so gorgeous my beauty?"

Take a look:



