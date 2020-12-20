Love you Tim Tim: Kareena Kapoor gives birthday love to Taimur Ali Khan

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday in multiple heartfelt posts on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mother shared some throwback photos and a video of her son as she wished him on his special day.

"20 December 2O16 at 8:49AM, Taimur was born to bring lots of joy and happiness. Happy Birthday to the one who brings so much joy to everyone. Love you Tim Tim," the caption read.

Even fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable family.

The star even took this moment to announce her pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is set to release in 2021.

Take a look:















