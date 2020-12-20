Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Love you Tim Tim: Kareena Kapoor gives birthday love to Taimur Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday in multiple heartfelt posts on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mother shared some throwback photos and a video of her son as she wished him on his special day. 

"20 December 2O16 at 8:49AM, Taimur was born to bring lots of joy and happiness. Happy Birthday to the one who brings so much joy to everyone. Love you Tim Tim," the caption read. 

Even fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable family.

The star even took this moment to announce her pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is set to release in 2021. 

Take a look:





Kareena Kapoor Khan set to release pregnancy book in 2021

Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she 'questions her intentions'

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the biggest disadvantage of being an actor

Kangana Ranaut pens a message for her 'haters'

Brett Lee asks Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome their baby in Australia

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story didn't start off too smoothly

Swara Bhaskar shares 'snapshots of resilience' after joining protesting farmers

'It is fortunate to be born a woman', says Kangana Ranaut

Deepika Padukone celebrates five years of 'Bajirao Mastani'

Karan Johar lands in hot waters as NCB summons him in drug case

Neha Kakkar expecting her first baby with Rohanpreet Singh

Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan

