Monday Dec 21, 2020

Neha Kakkar faces the wrath after faking pregnancy for song promotion

Indian singer Neha Kakkar ignited fury after she faked her pregnancy to promote her upcoming song.

After posting a photo with her new husband Rohanpreet Singh, where she could seen cradling her baby bump, many showered the couple with prayers and wishes for embracing parenthood.

However, only a few days later, the singer was spotted with her husband at the airport with her baby bump missing. This irked quite a few people as they speculated that the singer was faking her pregnancy the entire time.

The conjecture was confirmed when Kakkar turned to her Instagram and shared the first poster of her song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

However, the stunt appears to have backfired as she turned into a laughing stock on the internet after the move.


