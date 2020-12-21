Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayers

Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayer

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan, who had contracted coronavirus earlier this month, has defeated covid-19 and has thanked her fans for their prayers.



The Tere Bina actress turned to Instagram and shared a video clip where she confirmed she has defeated the Covid-19.

Neelam said, “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived covid 19 and my PCR report is negative now.”

The 28-year-old star also thanked her fans for their prayers. She wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. Jazakallah khair.”

On December 9, Neelam, in a statement, has confirmed on photo-video sharing platform that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19,” the actress had written as she confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.”