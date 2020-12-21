Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricket squad takes a selfie before departing for the New Zealand tour in November. Photo: File/PCB

Cricketers will not be able to take their families with them on international and countrywide tours

PCB says it is trying to facilities players to help maintain their peace of mind in tough times

Pakistan team suffered from mental health issues during their isolation period in New Zealand

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow members of the national cricket squad to accompany their families with them, both home and abroad.

According to sources, the PCB will also discuss the matter with the host boards. Families will also be allowed to stay with the cricketers during their countrywide trips.

The PCB sources said that the board aims to facilitate the players in difficult situations and the team management has also conveyed a message to the players in this regard.

In New Zealand, the squad suffered from mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, due to the quarantine. Thereafter, the board decided to take measures to ensure that the players can have some peace of mind during difficult situations.



The Pakistan team is scheduled to tour South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, and the West Indies next year. It is also scheduled to play several home series. Cricketers, however, will have to complete all the COVID-19 protocols to be with their families.