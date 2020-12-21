Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Pakistan cricket squad takes a selfie before departing for the New Zealand tour in November. Photo: File/PCB
  • Cricketers will not be able to take their families with them on international and countrywide tours
  • PCB says it is trying to facilities players to help maintain their peace of mind in tough times
  • Pakistan team suffered from mental health issues during their isolation period in New Zealand

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow members of the national cricket squad to accompany their families with them, both home and abroad.

Related: Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan cricket team's COVID-19 fiasco in New Zealand

According to sources, the PCB will also discuss the matter with the host boards. Families will also be allowed to stay with the cricketers during their countrywide trips.

The PCB sources said that the board aims to facilitate the players in difficult situations and the team management has also conveyed a message to the players in this regard. 

Read more: Pakistan to tour South Africa for ODI, T20I series in April 2021, says PCB

In New Zealand, the squad suffered from mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, due to the quarantine.  Thereafter, the board decided to take measures to ensure that the players can have some peace of mind during difficult situations. 

The Pakistan team is scheduled to tour South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, and the West Indies next year. It is also scheduled to play several home series. Cricketers, however, will have to complete all the COVID-19 protocols to be with their families.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test
Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz
Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I

Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League

Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series
Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture

Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture
FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation
India to remember embarrassing 'phenti' for centuries to come: Shoaib Akhtar

India to remember embarrassing 'phenti' for centuries to come: Shoaib Akhtar
WATCH: Birthday boy Imad Wasim enjoys unique celebration

WATCH: Birthday boy Imad Wasim enjoys unique celebration
'Australian surgical strike': Pakistani Twitterati revel following Indian batting's historic collapse

'Australian surgical strike': Pakistani Twitterati revel following Indian batting's historic collapse
Ind vs Aus: Watch how Indian batting collapsed in Adelaide

Ind vs Aus: Watch how Indian batting collapsed in Adelaide

Latest

view all