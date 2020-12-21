Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in brand new photo from her shooting for 'Text For You'

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in brand new photo from her shooting for 'Text For You'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a brand new adorable photo of herself from the shooting of her upcoming film Text For You amid the new normal during coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Is Pink star turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo wherein she can be seen wearing a face shield.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand.”

“This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!!”

“Staying safe is part of getting the job done. protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!,” she urged her fans.

The endearing post has caught the attention of Priyanka’s fans and fellow showbiz stars who gushed over the new picture.

Priyanka is in London for the shooting of Text For You since November.

