Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his days of working in Bollywood as an extra

Bollywood
Monday Dec 21 2020
Monday Dec 21, 2020

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddqiui is one of the most revered stars in the industry.

However, his path to fame and success was no bed of roses, as revealed by the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor himself during an interview with Times of India.

“Every morning, I would visit several offices with my biodata and pictures, and by night, I would be so tired that I would go to sleep peacefully,” he said explaining his initial days of struggle.

His early career includes quite a lot of roles as extras on films or small stints on television. He even performed as an extra in Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle.

However, despite the hardships, he continued to have faith in his skills and to only focus on acting and not fame.

“But I never thought that one day I want to be a star. The only thing I knew was acting, so I had to keep working at it,” he said.

