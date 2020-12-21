Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a big announcement on Sunday, saying their Archewell Foundation has started working with Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group has teamed up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of new relief service centers in disaster-stricken areas around the world.



As per details, the community centers will be permanent structures, providing service kitchens during emergencies such as natural disasters. The centers will also work as food distribution hubs, schools and clinics.



In their statement to the press, Meghan and Harry said: "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect with our shared humanity."

Announcing about the philanthropic project, they revealed: "When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing and working tirelessly to support each other."

The first of four centers will open in 2021 on the Caribbean Island of Dominica, which was hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. The second center will be built in Puerto Rico, which was also affected badly by the storms.

With an aim to serve the needy people, the charity will seek support from other groups to build more such centers around the world. World Central Kitchen has reportedly distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since it started in 2010.

Meghan and Harry recently signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify this week. They also signed a production deal with Netflix in September.

