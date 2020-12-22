Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

'Wonder Woman 1984' fails to impress cinegoers worldwide

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

'Wonder Woman 1984' was intended to be one of the holiday season’s biggest releases,

Wonder Woman 1984 failed to leave a mark at the box office as it opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China, and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. 

That’s far less than the $38 million that the first Wonder Woman grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means that the follow-up will earn far less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run.

China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing had shown signs of life during a public health catastrophe, but revenues around the country were still down 30%.

Wonder Woman 1984 wasn’t the only blockbuster hopeful that sputtered. The Rescue, a Chinese action movie, made just under $36 million in its initial weekend. That’s far below projections and could mean the film will lose money.

Wonder Woman 1984 was intended to be one of the holiday season’s biggest releases, but with coronavirus cases rising, Warner Bros. has opted to debut the film in the US on HBO Max when it opens in cinemas on December 25. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert

'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out for rare appearance in Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out for rare appearance in Beverly Hills

Prince William made this endearing pact with Kate Middleton before tying the knot

Prince William made this endearing pact with Kate Middleton before tying the knot
Demi Lovato is enjoying singlehood after calling off engagement with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is enjoying singlehood after calling off engagement with Max Ehrich
Ariana Grande's exquisite engagement ring is worth a million bucks: Find out

Ariana Grande's exquisite engagement ring is worth a million bucks: Find out

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' releases official trailer: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' releases official trailer: WATCH

Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox and will propose soon: source

Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox and will propose soon: source
Ertugrul Bey is dead in 'Kurulus:Osman' upcoming episode?

Ertugrul Bey is dead in 'Kurulus:Osman' upcoming episode?

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans gushing over her melodious voice: Video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans gushing over her melodious voice: Video
'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano dies following cosmetic surgery

'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano dies following cosmetic surgery
Amelia Hamlin breaks her silence, hits back at critics of her romance with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin breaks her silence, hits back at critics of her romance with Scott Disick
Watch Kim Kardashian show off ice skating skills

Watch Kim Kardashian show off ice skating skills

Latest

view all