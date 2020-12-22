Why Meghan Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were going quite strong before their marriage hit the rocks.

While little is known about her relationship with her first husband and the time they spent together, reports have supposedly unearthed the reason that the former actor and the producer decided to go separate ways.

According to The Sun, the two had started dating back in 2004 and after six years of their relationship, the two were engaged in 2010. The following year they exchanged vows but once they got married, their love began to fade.

One of the core reasons for that, as per Women’s Day via The Sun, was their long distance relationship when Meghan flew to Toronto, Canada to film Suits while her husband stayed behind in Los Angeles.

A source spoke to The Sun about their long-distance battles, saying "it was a very difficult way to start married life."

Despite the challenges Suits brought about for the pair, Engelson was quite supportive of his wife getting her big break.

Meghan’s friend and maid of honour on her first wedding, Ninaki Priddy, Engelson traveled "back and forth from LA and there was a lot of Skyping and FaceTiming going on."

This eventually became the reason their love started to fade, resulting in a divorce.

However, the same long-distance hurdle was successfully overcome by her and Prince Harry when they first started dating as Meghan staying in Los Angeles while Harry lived in the UK.

In an interview with BBC in 2017, Meghan shed light on how she and Harry coped with the distance between them.

"I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship,” she said. 

