From royal births to major milestones — Here's how royal family will spend 2021

The British royal family experience quite a turbulent year with a truckload of drama and chaos for many members of the fold.



As the royals gear up to wrap this whirlwind year, they can’t wait to welcome 2021 which will bring with it some much-needed relief and good news along with some major milestones.

Prince Philip to turn 100

The Duke of Edinburgh is awaiting the new year patiently as he is all set to mark a century, by ringing in his 100th birthday on June 10. If rumours are to be believed, the royal family will have special plans set in motion to celebrate Prince Philip’s big day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10th anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge too are getting ready to reach a major milestone in their marriage as they will mark their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29, 2021. Their big day will ring in one whole decade since they tied the knot in a massive royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to become parents

Royals fans are counting down days till they get to see Princess Eugenie welcome her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The two announced back in September this year that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Zara and Mike Tindall to welcome third child

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved grandchild and Princess Anne’s youngest, Zara will be welcoming her third child with her husband Mike Tindall in 2021 as well. The good news was announced by Mike earlier month on his podcast The Good, the Bad & The Rugby. “It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way,” he had said.

Kate Middleton to become an aunt for the second time

The Duchess of Cambridge is also expecting some major news from her side of the family as her sister Pippa Middleton also recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.