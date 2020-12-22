Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Money laundering case: NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

  • NAB freezes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family
  • Court expresses displeasure over chaos is court 

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has seized the assets of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's family in a money laundering reference.

An accountability court heard on Tuesday the reference against Shehbaz's family and the PML-N leader was presented in court.

"Those who have come to meet Shehbaz Sharif, please leave the room. The noise is interrupting court proceedings," the judge said, expressing the court's displeasure over the chaos that erupted during the proceedings.

Read more about the money laundering reference filed against Shehbaz Sharif and his family

The judge said every question the court has is worth a million dollars. 

"If you people don't stop, I will get up and leave," he warned.

The NAB Lahore director-general submitted a report during the proceedings. The report said that NAB had frozen the assets of Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Sulaiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf. 

Earlier, accountability court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan had issued a two-page reserved verdict, directing the concerned authorities to present an implementation report over seizing properties of Shehbaz's family.

Read more: Court declares Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz proclaimed offender

Earlier this month, an accountability court had declared Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case.

The court had observed that Nusrat Shahbaz was repeatedly summoned to court but she didn’t turn up. It said she was given a 30-day respite, which has ended.

What is the money laundering reference?

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organized system of money laundering.

The anti-graft watchdog has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

More From Pakistan:

Police register case against gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur

Police register case against gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur
Senate chairman summons session on Opposition's request

Senate chairman summons session on Opposition's request
Court room sent into fits of laughter upon judge's comments about Ertugrul

Court room sent into fits of laughter upon judge's comments about Ertugrul
69% of housing societies in Pakistan are not registered

69% of housing societies in Pakistan are not registered
Chinese Military Aviation Technology meets challenges of modern warfare, says PAF chief

Chinese Military Aviation Technology meets challenges of modern warfare, says PAF chief
Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case

Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case
FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'

FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'
MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints
Karachi domestic worker drugs employers, loots valuables worth millions

Karachi domestic worker drugs employers, loots valuables worth millions

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7
Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad

Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad
Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

Latest

view all