Money laundering case: NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has seized the assets of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's family in a money laundering reference.

An accountability court heard on Tuesday the reference against Shehbaz's family and the PML-N leader was presented in court.

"Those who have come to meet Shehbaz Sharif, please leave the room. The noise is interrupting court proceedings," the judge said, expressing the court's displeasure over the chaos that erupted during the proceedings.



The judge said every question the court has is worth a million dollars.

"If you people don't stop, I will get up and leave," he warned.

The NAB Lahore director-general submitted a report during the proceedings. The report said that NAB had frozen the assets of Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Sulaiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

Earlier, accountability court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan had issued a two-page reserved verdict, directing the concerned authorities to present an implementation report over seizing properties of Shehbaz's family.

Earlier this month, an accountability court had declared Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case.



The court had observed that Nusrat Shahbaz was repeatedly summoned to court but she didn’t turn up. It said she was given a 30-day respite, which has ended.

What is the money laundering reference?

Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister, is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organized system of money laundering.



The anti-graft watchdog has nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.