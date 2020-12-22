Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh is joining the list of other B-Town A-listers who also fell prey to the infectious disease

Indian actor Rakul Preet Singh has quarantined herself after she tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The actor turned to her social media and announced that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was “feeling fine.”

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe,” she added.

Singh is joining the list of other B-Town A-listers who also fell prey to the infectious disease. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many others. 

