George Clooney spills the beans on his disciplining tactics

Despite having a few seasoned tricks up his sleeve for child-rearing, George Clooney still struggles with effective tactics.

The 59-year-old dad opened up about his personal discipline philosophy during a virtual interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

There he was even quoted telling the host how he gets his twins Ella and Alexander to behave. “At three years old, you’re just trying to keep your kids in line in general so I devised a way to get them to behave during this time.”

He added, “When they’re asleep in the morning — they sleep in the same bedroom — they start to make noises and you can hear the two of them getting at each other, and I stand outside the door and I go ‘Oh hi Santa!’ and then you hear Santa is there and he’s like ‘Ho ho ho!’ And I say, ‘What are you doing here Santa?’ and he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids’.”

“And you can hear them going, ‘We are Santa! We are!’ Then he leaves and they come out and they’re unbelievably well behaved.”

At the same time, however, “I’m worried about the Easter bunny because I’m not quite sure what he sounds like.”