Bushra Ansari feels ‘emotional’ as she wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari

Legendary Pakistani star Bushra Ansari is feeling so lucky and emotional to wear the same sari of Madam Noor Jahan.



Taking to Instagram, the Fifty Aur Fifty actress also revealed that the sari was gifted to her by Madam Noor Jahan’s daughters and she thanked them for it.

Bushra wrote, “Feeling so lucky..to wear the same sari of madam noor jahan gifted to me by her daughters. thx nazia shazia mina..”

“i am feeling so emotional with this beautiful gift. the same sari she touched n wore..in tarrunnum.on her 20th barsi.”

Check Out Bushra Ansari's Post Below

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

