Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Meghan Markle denied Queen's help to clean up family drama

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Meghan Markle’s estranged relationship with her father Thomas Markle has been a subject of conversation especially since he was absent on her wedding to Prince Harry.

While her relationship with her mother Doria Ragland is thought to be close-knit and also the reason why she moved back to California, the same cannot be said about her father.

It is believed that Meghan has not been in contact with her father since the time of her nuptials.

He was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle but tensions rose when he began communicating with the press.

The two are scheduled to come face to face in Autumn 2021 for the trial of Meghan’s privacy case against Associated Newspapers as her handwritten letter, addressing her father to heal their bond, appeared in Mail and MailOnline.

Her father is allegedly thought to have given the letter to the publication as a means to defend himself regarding reports of their fallout.

Seeing this drama unfold as Meghan first entered her royal life, the Queen had decided to take matters into her own hands, in fear that this would shake up the Firm’s unity.

"[The Queen] was very concerned that [the Markle situation] was spiraling out of control, which it was. Buckingham Palace wanted to be able to do something and be proactive and make the situation go away," a source told journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis.

"It was a direction from the Queen, so her courtiers were under strict instructions to sort it out. But Kensington Palace was not singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was because the message was coming from Meghan.

"She didn’t want to engage and thought that she could handle it on her own. There was a lot of tension between courtiers within the two royal households, and I think it just got to a point where it was a stalemate and, you know, neither could move."

It was said that the two women's approaches towards family varied which was why the Palace had no choice but to respect the Duchess of Sussex's wishes.

"Brits often can’t escape their families or even their class, whereas our [the American] myth is based on striking out on one’s own," a Vanity Fair journalist wrote.

Even Princess Diana’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson echoed similar sentiments with the publication.

"This is her family and no one at the Palace would make a move without her," he said. 

