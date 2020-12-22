Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Hanks claims 'News of the World' may be the 'last' of its kind

Tom Hanks has claimed that his new movie 'News of the World' might be the 'last' of its kind to be presented at the cinema.

The legendary actor, in conversation with Collider, revealed: 'It might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s going to play on a big screen somewhere.'

The renowned actor continued: 'Because after this, in order to guarantee that people are going to show up again, we’re going to have the Marvel Universe and all sorts of franchise movies. And some of those movies are great. You want to see them writ large because actually watching them at home on your couch might diminish them somewhere, somehow in their visual punch.'

Tom Hanks contracted the disease in March after arriving in Australia to film Baz Luhrmann's new movie Elvis, in which he portrays the role of Elvis Presley’s manager Col. Tom Parker.

Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced studios to shift movies of a certain type to streaming, avoiding theatrical release altogether.

'News of the World' will be released in cinemas in US on Christmas Day, and will also stream on Netflix.

