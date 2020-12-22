Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see their future in the US'

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, their pursuit for "financial independence" has been successful so far.

They have signed multiple lucrative deals with streaming giant Netflix and audio streaming company Spotify.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained tight-lipped about the value of their deals experts believe that it could be as much as £75 million, considering their royal status and worldwide popularity.

The couple also confirmed their first charitable venture under their Archwell Foundation.

Furthermore, Meghan had recently announced her investment in a start-up called Clevr Blends.

The couple will not seem to have a hard time stabilising their future and that why it is predicted that they will not look back to the royal family. 

"It has become clear that, having relocated to Los Angeles, that they see their future in the US," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

"They achieved financial independence with a substantial deal with Netflix and another with Spotify for podcasts."


