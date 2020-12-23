Can't connect right now! retry
Experts blast Meghan and Harry for retaining titles: 'Don't need them anyway'

'I think Meghan and Harry have proved that they don't need them,' says royal expert 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hav received flak for retaining their royal titles despite stepping down as senior royals earlier this year.

According to two royal commentators, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should free themselves of the burden and hand their titles back, as 'they don't need them anyway.'

Speaking on Heir Heads, presenter Eve opined, "I am very interested to see if they will be stripped of their titles or what I would hope they would do is to hand them back."

Co-presenter Tom said, "I think they've proved that they don't need them. While I don't like that they have to do things that other members of the royal family don't have to do.

"I feel like it would be freeing for them and they would suddenly have even more avenues open to them and that chain they're kept on will be gone," he added.

Meanwhile, commentato Kevin Maguire revealed, "All these ludicrous titles should go anyway. It's not just this rather gruesome pair, it's everybody else with these titles. But you could take them away. I don't think they're the biggest scandal in the royal family at the moment."

