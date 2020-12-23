Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Taapsee Pannu cannot help but be apprehensive of the phrase

B-Tiwb actorTaapsee Pannu has been at the top of her game currently with a number of hits under her belt.

And with the success that has recently come to her, many have been claiming that the Thappad star is ‘at her best’.

While this certainly comes as a compliment for her, Taapsee cannot help but be apprehensive of the phrase as it means the patch may come to an end eventually.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee opened up about the phrase ‘purple patch’, saying: “Because patches last for a limited time. I am very scared when I read reviews and people say ‘she’s at the best of her game’ or at her career best.”

“It’s scary because then you feel there is going to be a decline. If you reach the peak, the only way ahead is to come down, and that’s a crazy thought,” she added.

“People see me in three-four films a year, sometimes (I almost think) people might get too bored of me, or too much of me. If you are coming so many times, you have to make sure that your content is different from the other, and people don’t really get bored,” she continued.

“Whatever you do should be different from what you have done before, otherwise you might just get too monotonous for people. But the fact is none of them are worth dropping!” she said.