Punjab CM Usman Buzdar 'feeling better' day after testing positive for coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says he is feeling better

Gives updates on health and how he is managing the virus from home

CM Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises PDM for holding jalsas amid the coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says he is feeling better now, a day after the CM House had confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.



On Tuesday, Buzdar said his health is better with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of people.

The Punjab CM said he is self-isolating, but working on important things from home.

He requested people to follow the coronavirus SOPs and avoid going to populous areas.

Taking precautions is the best way to deal with the virus, he said.

Read more about coronavirus and the travel restrictions in Pakistan

On Monday, sources in the CM House had said a sample of the chief minister was taken for the [coronavirus] test after after he felt ill.

Firdous Ashiq Awan reacts



Reacting to news of the chief minister contracting the infection, CM Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan fired shots at the Opposition's alliance, blaming them for being wreckless and holding jalsas at a time when the entire country was gripped by the second wave of the pandemic.

"The results of PDM's activities of spreading coronavirus through jalsas has been received. Despite taking all precautions, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has contracted coronavirus. All of us are praying for his speedy recovery," she said.

The government has appealed to the Opposition to suspend its jalsas as coronavirus cases across the country rise.

The Opposition, on the other hand, has refused to suspend its political gatherings and rallies, instead calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down before they launch a long march to Islamabad to force him to go home.

Pakistan, like many other countries around the globe, is braving the second wave of the coronavirus.