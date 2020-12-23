Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie

Looks like Hollywood actor Brad Pitt will not be spending his Christmas holidays alone this year.

It is likely that he will be in the company of three of his children, daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source dished the details to Us Weekly saying that the visit will be around the Christmas Day window.

"They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve," the source said.

Previously, Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie had discussed celebrating the holidays together as a family "when they were 'getting along' earlier this year, but plans have since changed".

The two are currently embroiled in a custody battle for their kids which affects Shiloh, 14, the twins, 12, Pax, 17 and Zahara, 15. Their eldest, 19-year-old Maddox is a legal adult.

"Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama," the source adds.

"Sadly, their children are collateral damage."

The source said that Jolie has been "more prickly" as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has preventing form going about her usual globetrotting activities.

"She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county," the source said.