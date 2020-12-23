Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul's fiercest enemies, the Mongols

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols

Pakistani actor Fahad Mirza may have found some deep-rooted connection to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols.

Turning to his Instagram, the Shanakht actor, 35, gave his fans as well as trolls a brief history lesson and some background about his ancestral past.

Sharing a photo of his grandfather and his aunt, Mirza claimed to have genealogical relations with the Mongols, later known as the Mughals, and also featured in the hit Turkish historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“My Grandfather (Dada) Uzair Mirza and my phuppo!” he wrote alongside the photo.

“For all those that are saying I am descended from Mongols the same ones that Ertugrul Ghazi was fighting, let’s not forget...descendants of the same mongols centuries later made Islam the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent as the Mughal Empire!” he added. 

