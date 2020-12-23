PDM all set for Mardan rally today despite district administration's restrictions

The district administration has not given permission to Opposition leaders to hold the rally due to coronavirus fears. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will lead the rally



Strict security arrangements have been made



MARDAN: The anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a rally in Mardan today (Wednesday) despite the ban imposed by the district administration.



The district administration said it has decided not to allow Opposition leaders to hold the public procession given the rising numbers of coronavirus infections across the country.

The Mardan deputy commissioner said action will be taken against the protesters.

But the PML-N spokesperson says the rally will be held anyway and Maryam Nawaz will participate.

The protesters will gather at the Gaju Baba Khan flyover. They will be led by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aftab Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party, and other Opposition leaders will address the rally.

Strict security arrangements for rallies and other meetings have been made.

The Mardan Ring Road and other roads and streets leading to the Gaju Khan Baba flyover and Swabi and Nowshera road are decorated with party flags and banners of all the component parties of the PDM.