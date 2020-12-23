Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth could be the last queen of England: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Several rumours about the future of the British throne have been making rounds as many make predictions about its uncertain future. 

As royal fans and experts all recurrently offer their take on what the coming years of the British royal family look like, commentator and author Clive Irving’s depiction of the future looks quite grim.

In his new book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor, Irving writes how Queen Elizabeth might be the last serving female sovereign in England.

He believes that the monarchy may not survive long enough to see another Queen, which would likely be Princess Charlotte. According to him, the throne might crumble even before it reaches Prince George who is currently third in the line of succession.

“Looking at the future of the monarchy and the future of the Windsor brood, if you look at the line of succession, it is clearly a male line of succession,” Irving told Glamour magazine.

“The future of the monarchy itself will be decided over the next three to four decades, and it will depend on whether people feel it is relevant to their lives anymore,” he added.

Speaking about Elizabeth, Irving said: “Odds are she will be the last queen, because she has [three] male successors in a time when it’s difficult to know what will happen in the future [to the monarchy].”

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry imitated Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs back in the day

Katy Perry imitated Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs back in the day
Rita Ora may face Christmas crisis after being stranded in Bulgaria

Rita Ora may face Christmas crisis after being stranded in Bulgaria
BTS' Dynamite on Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17th week

BTS' Dynamite on Billboard Hot 100 chart for 17th week
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s book deal may be on the cards

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s book deal may be on the cards

Stranger Things fan reveals theory on how Jim Hopper cheated death

Stranger Things fan reveals theory on how Jim Hopper cheated death
Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols

Fahad Mirza quips about his ancestral links to Ertuğrul’s fiercest enemies, the Mongols
Chris Pratt settles the debate of ‘Hollywood’s best Chris’ once and for all

Chris Pratt settles the debate of ‘Hollywood’s best Chris’ once and for all
Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with kids amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie
Pete Davidson getting flashbacks after ex Ariana Grande gets engaged?

Pete Davidson getting flashbacks after ex Ariana Grande gets engaged?

Iqra Aziz praises Bushra Ansari for being star on screen and in the kitchen

Iqra Aziz praises Bushra Ansari for being star on screen and in the kitchen
Anwar Maqsood requests for prayers as he undergoes treatment at home

Anwar Maqsood requests for prayers as he undergoes treatment at home

Heather Morris apologises for tweets on late Glee costar Mark Salling

Heather Morris apologises for tweets on late Glee costar Mark Salling

Latest

view all