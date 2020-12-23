Queen Elizabeth could be the last queen of England: Here’s why

Several rumours about the future of the British throne have been making rounds as many make predictions about its uncertain future.



As royal fans and experts all recurrently offer their take on what the coming years of the British royal family look like, commentator and author Clive Irving’s depiction of the future looks quite grim.

In his new book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor, Irving writes how Queen Elizabeth might be the last serving female sovereign in England.

He believes that the monarchy may not survive long enough to see another Queen, which would likely be Princess Charlotte. According to him, the throne might crumble even before it reaches Prince George who is currently third in the line of succession.

“Looking at the future of the monarchy and the future of the Windsor brood, if you look at the line of succession, it is clearly a male line of succession,” Irving told Glamour magazine.

“The future of the monarchy itself will be decided over the next three to four decades, and it will depend on whether people feel it is relevant to their lives anymore,” he added.

Speaking about Elizabeth, Irving said: “Odds are she will be the last queen, because she has [three] male successors in a time when it’s difficult to know what will happen in the future [to the monarchy].”