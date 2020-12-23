Can't connect right now! retry
Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered his father Surinder Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary and shared a heartfelt note for him.

Sharing a throwback photo of father, the Malang actor wrote, “I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy.”

“Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies.”

“What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives…,” the actor further said.

“Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!”

Surinder Kapoor was born on December 23, 1925.

