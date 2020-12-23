Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: 'I am only 25!'

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s nuptials have been the talk of town since quite some time now. 

And while they were refuted time and again, many sources had claimed that the power couple will be tying the knot in 2021.

However, it doesn’t look like that would be happening next year either as the Raazi actor spoke to Pinkvilla and refuted the claims.

"When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I'm going to get married? You know I'm only 25 years old, and I think it's too soon to get married right now,” she told the outlet.

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt too had given a vague response to chitchat about her daughter’s nuptials.

"Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out,” he told The Telegraph. 

