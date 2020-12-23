‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan delighted his fans with his latest photo he shared on his Instagram handle days after his visit to Pakistan.



Engin Altan, who rose to fame with his outstanding performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared his adorable snap without any caption.

The photo apparently seems from his recent family tour.

Engin looked super cool in white t-shirt and light green pant while sitting on a wall of a castle. He can also be seen sporting black glasses.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

This is the first Instagram post of Engin after his visit to Pakistan where he received a hero’s welcome.