Thursday Dec 24 2020
Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Chrissy Teigen says, 'I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people'

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her baby Jack, with a life-changing decision she made recently.

The Cravings author shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, detailing how she will never be pregnant again.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

Teigen said she is "proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."

The mother of two added, "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

Teigen and husband, John Legend, lost their baby - who they named Jack - at 20 weeks of pregnancy in September.

