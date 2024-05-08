 

Ben Affleck absence raises eyebrows as Jennifer Lopez attends Met Gala solo

Ben Affleck snubs Met Gala 2024 while Jennifer Lopez walks red carpet solo

Ben Affleck raised eyebrows after he snubbed this year’s Met Gala while his wife Jennifer Lopez made a solo entry.

Fans of the beloved couple were expecting to see their debut at one of the biggest fashion events of Hollywood; however, they were disappointed after Affleck missed the event.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood actor and director was busy shooting his next film but still his fans were hoping to see him with JLo on the red carpet.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” the tipster said.

They added, “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people.”

Affleck’s appearance at the event was expected particularly because Lopez got the prestigious role as co-chair, personally selected by Anna Wintour. Hence, his absence was all the more notable.

The Air actor and director and his beloved wife have not yet made their official Met Gala debut as a couple, despite attending the event together in 2021.

Although they didn't walk the red carpet together that year, they did enjoy a romantic evening inside, complete with plenty of affectionate moments, after Affleck joined JLo at the event.

