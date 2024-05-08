Prince Harry reacts to King Charles humiliating snub upon UK arrival

Prince Harry arrives in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry was left “disappointed” after King Charles did not make time to meet him upon his UK return, an insider has revealed.



The Duke of Sussex asked Charles for a brief meeting months ago but the he still could not have made time for his son, revealed royal historian and friend of the Firm, Hugo Vickers.

And according to an insider, Harry was "extremely disappointed" that his father decided not to see his “darling boy” despite being only a "stone's throw away."

“Harry is of course extremely disappointed that he hasn’t been granted a meeting with his father this time,” the source told The Express.

“It’s even harder to wrap your head around when you consider that the pair will be in the same city, at the same time and just a stone’s throw away from each other,” they added.

While it is being claimed that Charles cannot meet Harry due to some prior commitments, a source has revealed that Queen Camilla’s possible presence at their meeting would have been a reason Harry backed out of meeting the King.

“There hasn’t been a meeting of minds just yet about whether there will be time to meet on the 8th,” an insider said before Harry arrived in UK.

“Aides are adamant that if a meeting were to go ahead tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will also be present which might prove a bone of contention.”