 

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala for ‘more ordinary things' in life

Meghan Markle decided on snubbing Met Gala for family

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala for ‘more ordinary things' in life

Meghan Markle missed the start-studded Met Gala for a special reason.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was reportedly invited to the fashion night of the year, skipped the glitzy event for her son’s birthday.

Royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Meghan was hugely tempted to go to the Met Gala. She loves this kind of big, glitzy event, especially as it’s held to raise money for charity, and with the launch of her new online brand, she needs all the publicity she can get

He added: "She may no longer be a working actor, but she’s addicted to mixing with celebrities – that's why she lives in Montecito next door to Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom and a host of other A-listers. The glamour associated with being a celebrity in the States has always been something Meghan can’t do without and an event such as the Met Gala is almost too tempting to resist."

Talking about Archie’s birthday celebrations, scheduled for 5th May, the expert noted: "When it comes to her children's birthdays, Meghan is almost obsessed with the idea that they should be quiet, very private affairs, with simple games, a birthday cake and ice cream.

"Archie is a real live-wire who loves rushing around at top speed so there will also be blind man’s bluff and tag among other games. Meghan combines a deep sense of her own global importance in the wider world with a desire to make her children experience what she sees as the more ordinary things in life,” Mr Quinn noted.

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry yearns for ‘back up team' from US amid UK isolation

Prince Harry yearns for ‘back up team' from US amid UK isolation

Prince Harry ‘untroubled' with avoiding attention in UK: Expert

Prince Harry ‘untroubled' with avoiding attention in UK: Expert
Prince Harry meeting plans with King Charles quashed: ‘Hopes for reunion'

Prince Harry meeting plans with King Charles quashed: ‘Hopes for reunion'
Meghan Markle ‘totally against' as Harry think Archie is ‘perfect person' to heal Royal rift

Meghan Markle ‘totally against' as Harry think Archie is ‘perfect person' to heal Royal rift

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'
Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed video

Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed
Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk
Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses

Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses
Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary

Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary
Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood

Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood
King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown

King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown