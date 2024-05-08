King Charles bombshell decisions put monarchy at risk

King Charles has decided not to meet Prince Harry, who is in London for Invictus Games event

King Charles will also officially hand over to Prince William the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Harry's old army regiment, next week

King Charles has made two major decisions related to Prince Harry this week as the Duke arrived in Britain for Invictus Games event.



The monarch’s surprising steps include his decision not to meet Harry besides officially handing over to Prince William the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Harry's old army regiment, next week.

Royal expert Jack Royston has reacted to King Charles decisions saying "I think the monarchy is at risk here of looking a little bit petty.”

“Part of the reason for that is that on the very day that we discovered that Harry and Charles weren't going to meet, they also put out a news release advertising an event next week in which Charles is going to give William an accolade that 100% would have gone to Harry if Harry was still a working member of the royal family."

The Newsweek reported that royal commentator went on saying, "Harry served in the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. He was co-pilot gunner of an Apache helicopter. And he fought the Taliban on the front line, putting his life at risk. Now, Charles for decades has been our honorary Colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, he's now going to give that to Prince William.”

Jack Royston’s warning came as Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."