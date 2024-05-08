Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles snubs Prince Harry

King Charles will not be meeting son Prince Harry due to busy schedule

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry, who arrived in Britain for Invictus Games event.



The outspoken journalist branded Harry ‘treacherous weasel’ after Prince Harry’s spokesperson revealed that he would not be meeting with his father, King Charles, during his trip to the UK.

Prince Harry’s representative confirmed: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Sharing the screengrab of the statement by Harry’s spokesperson, Piers Morgan tweeted: “BREAKING: King Charles has checked his diary and can’t find time to see his treacherous weasel of a youngest son.”

Meanwhile, in his column for The Sun, Piers Morgan said, “At least he’ll [King Charles] be spending time with people who are happy and grateful to see him, not like Harry who’s now become a permanently whining, snarling, fuming spoiled little brat who relishes publicly attacking his father, his father’s wife, his brother, and his brother’s wife.”

Prince Harry arrived in Britain on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games without Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

