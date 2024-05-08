Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “livid” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are behaving like a Royal couple ahead of their Nigeria trip.



According to Closer Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales were angry after they were told of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Nigeria.

An insider close to the couple revealed, “William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again.”

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image, and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething,” they added.

It is pertinent to note here that Harry has touched down in UK without Meghan to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Following his arrival, the Duke’s spokesperson dashed hopes of fans yearning for a royal reunion of Harry and King Charles, revealing that the monarch’s schedule does not allow him for a meeting with his son.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” they stated. “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”