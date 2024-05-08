 

Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to travel to Nigeria together after Duke’s solo UK trip

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “livid” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are behaving like a Royal couple ahead of their Nigeria trip.

According to Closer Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales were angry after they were told of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Nigeria.

An insider close to the couple revealed, “William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again.”

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image, and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething,” they added.

It is pertinent to note here that Harry has touched down in UK without Meghan to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Following his arrival, the Duke’s spokesperson dashed hopes of fans yearning for a royal reunion of Harry and King Charles, revealing that the monarch’s schedule does not allow him for a meeting with his son.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” they stated. “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

More From Entertainment

Ben Affleck furious at Jennifer Lopez amid plastic surgery confirmation?

Ben Affleck furious at Jennifer Lopez amid plastic surgery confirmation?
Prince Harry's isolation in the UK exposed after King Charles' snub video

Prince Harry's isolation in the UK exposed after King Charles' snub
Buckingham Palace decides not to comment on Prince Harry's UK visit

Buckingham Palace decides not to comment on Prince Harry's UK visit
King Charles bombshell decisions put monarchy at risk

King Charles bombshell decisions put monarchy at risk
King Charles deliberately refused to meet Prince Harry?

King Charles deliberately refused to meet Prince Harry?
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles humiliating snub upon UK arrival video

Prince Harry reacts to King Charles humiliating snub upon UK arrival
Ben Affleck absence raises eyebrows as Jennifer Lopez attends Met Gala solo video

Ben Affleck absence raises eyebrows as Jennifer Lopez attends Met Gala solo
Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles snubs Prince Harry video

Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles snubs Prince Harry
Prince Harry gets sweet advice regarding meeting King Charles

Prince Harry gets sweet advice regarding meeting King Charles
Buckingham Palace breaks silence with major announcement as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Buckingham Palace breaks silence with major announcement as Prince Harry arrives in UK
King Charles can't meet Prince Harry because of Queen Camilla?

King Charles can't meet Prince Harry because of Queen Camilla?
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala for ‘more ordinary things' in life

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala for ‘more ordinary things' in life