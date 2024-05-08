 

Buckingham Palace breaks silence with major announcement as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Prince Harry arrived in the UK ahead of Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral Wednesday

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence and made a major announcement after Prince Harry arrived in Britain on Tuesday.

Archie and Lilibet doting father arrived in the UK ahead of Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral Wednesday.

The palace shared photos of Queen Camilla on its X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, and said: “Almost a year since Her Majesty opened the first of a series of Coronation Libraries, The Queen has officially opened the 50th reading space to be transformed by @literacy_trust at Moreland Primary School in London.”

The statement further reads, “The Coronation Libraries initiative celebrates Her Majesty’s advocacy for reading, whilst emphasising the vital importance of libraries in primary schools.”

During Tuesday’s visit, Camilla joined an interactive storytelling session with young librarians from primary schools across the city and heard a poem by Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho, which he had written for the occasion.

This is the first statement from Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry arrived in UK without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

