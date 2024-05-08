Prince Harry gets sweet advice regarding meeting King Charles

Prince Harry last visited King Charles face to face in February 2024 following the monarch's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry gets sweet advice over meeting King Charles

Prince Harry will not be meeting his father, King Charles, while in the UK for Invictus Games 10th anniversary today, Wednesday.



Harry’s spokesperson has confirmed: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Commenting on the latest development, Angela Levin, the major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has also expressed her views.

The royal author tweeted, “It could be a good idea if Harry asks his father what date and time would suit him for them to meet rather than leave plans to the last moment and then expect The King to drop everything.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also scheduled to give a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

According to the GB News, no senior member of the Royal Family is expected to attend the Invictus Games event.