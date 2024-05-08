 

King Charles deliberately refused to meet Prince Harry?

Prince Harry arrived in UK without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

King Charles has apparently deliberately refused to meet his younger son Prince Harry as the monarch could have “easily” found time to the Duke while he is in London.

The Page Six has disclosed that Prince Harry had been reaching out for over a month to organize a meet-up with King Charles, only to be turned down.

Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

However, over meeting with King Charles, Prince Harry’s representative said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Reacting to the King’s decision, royal historian Hugo Vickers told Page Six: “If the king wanted to see Harry, he would find time very easily. You can never be too busy to see your son.

“It’s a good idea if they do meet to forge some kind of reconciliation.”

The publication also quoted a royal source as claiming, “The king has left the door wide open but obviously not that wide.”

