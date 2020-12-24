Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Katrina Kaif pushed her fans and followers to make their contributions in creation of classrooms

B-Town A-lister Katrina Kaif is highlighting the significance of the right to an education without any gender-based discrimination.

The Zero actor posted an Instagram video and pushed her fans and followers to make their contributions in creation of classrooms to make English-language education accessible to those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children,” she said.

“They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more,” she went on to say.

“Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another.”

“Educating children, has many positive effects. They have the power to transform society and shape mindsets. Educating boys will help bring about a shift in their attitude towards girls,” she said.

“Education is empowering. It makes you confident and self-reliant. I have always seen my mother actively engage in causes related to the upliftment of the underprivileged and she has always motivated me to do my bit,” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021
Sara Ali Khan claims her mother’s opinion of her films matters to her the most

Sara Ali Khan claims her mother’s opinion of her films matters to her the most

Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress
Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan
Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary

Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary
Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all