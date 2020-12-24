Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’

Katrina Kaif pushed her fans and followers to make their contributions in creation of classrooms

B-Town A-lister Katrina Kaif is highlighting the significance of the right to an education without any gender-based discrimination.

The Zero actor posted an Instagram video and pushed her fans and followers to make their contributions in creation of classrooms to make English-language education accessible to those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children,” she said.

“They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more,” she went on to say.

“Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another.”

“Educating children, has many positive effects. They have the power to transform society and shape mindsets. Educating boys will help bring about a shift in their attitude towards girls,” she said.



“Education is empowering. It makes you confident and self-reliant. I have always seen my mother actively engage in causes related to the upliftment of the underprivileged and she has always motivated me to do my bit,” she added.